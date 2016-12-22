De 10 populairste kersthits
22.12.2016 - Redactie
Heb jij favoriete kerstsongs? Dit zijn de nummers die het het meest geluisterd worden op Spotify.
- Mariah Carey – All I Want for Christmas Is You
- Wham! – Last Christmas
- Michael Bublé – It’s Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas
- Ariana Grande – Santa Tell Me
- Andy Williams – It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year
- Justin Bieber – Mistletoe
- Frank Sinatra – Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow!
- José Feliciano – Feliz Navidad
- Train – Shake up Christmas
- Chris Rea – Driving Home For Christmas
Beeld: Shutterstock
