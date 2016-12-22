×
Nieuws

De 10 populairste kersthits

22.12.2016 - Redactie

Heb jij favoriete kerstsongs? Dit zijn de nummers die het het meest geluisterd worden op Spotify.


  1.     Mariah Carey – All I Want for Christmas Is You
  2.     Wham! – Last Christmas
  3.     Michael Bublé – It’s Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas
  4.     Ariana Grande – Santa Tell Me
  5.     Andy Williams – It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year
  6.     Justin Bieber – Mistletoe
  7.     Frank Sinatra – Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow!
  8.     José Feliciano – Feliz Navidad
  9.     Train – Shake up Christmas
  10.     Chris Rea – Driving Home For Christmas

