De avolatte: koffie in een avocado

Je latte drinken uit een avocadoschil? Waarom niet...

Het idee werd bedacht door Truman Café, zij combineerden twee favorieten van Melbourne: avocado's en lattes. Inmiddels proberen meer mensen het uit en wordt de hashtag #avolatte al goed gebruikt op Instagram.

Truman Café plaatste bij hun laatste foto het volgende bericht: 'To all of our avolatte fans and people around the world creating and sharing avolattes with us, we see you and we love what you're doing! Be proud to be a millennial and raise your avolatte, and take a big creamy sip as we tell those old codgers to kiss our hass!'