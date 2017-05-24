×
AdBlock gedetecteerd!

Beste bezoeker,

Wij zien dat je een adblocker gebruikt die ervoor zorgt dat je geen advertenties ziet op onze website. Dit vinden wij jammer, want de artikelen op onze website zijn mede dankzij deze advertenties gratis te lezen en bekijken. Wil jij een uitzondering maken voor onze website of meer lezen over de wijze waarop wij met advertenties omgaan? Klik dan hier.
Lekker

De avolatte: koffie in een avocado

De avolatte: koffie in een avocado
24.05.2017 - Redactie

Je latte drinken uit een avocadoschil? Waarom niet...


Het idee werd bedacht door Truman Café, zij combineerden twee favorieten van Melbourne: avocado's en lattes. Inmiddels proberen meer mensen het uit en wordt de hashtag #avolatte al goed gebruikt op Instagram.

Truman Café plaatste bij hun laatste foto het volgende bericht: 'To all of our avolatte fans and people around the world creating and sharing avolattes with us, we see you and we love what you're doing! Be proud to be a millennial and raise your avolatte, and take a big creamy sip as we tell those old codgers to kiss our hass!'

avocado
Wat vind je ervan?

Reacties

Daghoroscoop
Tweeling
Tweeling

Maak meer tijd vrij om aan je eigen belangen te werken. Het zal niet vanzelf…

» Naar de daghoroscopen

Volg Santé op Pinterest

Bekijk het profiel van Santé op Pinterest.

Like ons op Facebook

Like ons op Facebook en blijf op de hoogte van onze
tips en artikelen over een gezond, gelukkig, fit, mooi en
lekker leven. En mis geen enkele Klik & Win!
 